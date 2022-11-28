This photo from Treasure Valley Children's Theater 2021 production of "Peter and the Starcatcher," shows, from left, young actors Dio Hadley, Bethany Hardin, and Ella McCullough. The Meridian-based company's founder and executive director, Autumn Kersey, was among those honored in the 2022 Governors Awards in the Arts.
When Autumn Kersey launched the Treasure Valley Children’s Theater in 2012, Meridian was the only major city in the valley without a local theater organization.
Now, the Meridian-based theater company includes an adult troupe of professional actors who perform plays for young audiences; an array of educational programs that run year-round; and a children’s theater company that rehearses and performs plays and learns life skills and values in the process. It has 18 staff members and has worked with “countless volunteers and thousands of kids,” Kersey said. Its aim, she said, is “using the arts to give kids life skills. That’s what I’ve always been about.”
Kersey was one of 18 recipients Monday of the Governor’s Awards in the Arts, a prestigious awards program that every two years recognizes top Idaho artists, arts supporters, arts innovators and arts organizations. She was honored for Excellence in Arts Administration.
Others honored Monday included artists, dancers, educators, and Mark Hofflund, managing director of the Idaho Shakespeare Festival, who was recognized for “Exceptional Service to the Arts.”