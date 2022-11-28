Treasure Valley Children's Theater production

This photo from Treasure Valley Children's Theater 2021 production of "Peter and the Starcatcher," shows, from left, young actors Dio Hadley, Bethany Hardin, and Ella McCullough. The Meridian-based company's founder and executive director, Autumn Kersey, was among those honored in the 2022 Governors Awards in the Arts.

 Courtesy of Alec Hibbs

When Autumn Kersey launched the Treasure Valley Children’s Theater in 2012, Meridian was the only major city in the valley without a local theater organization.

Now, the Meridian-based theater company includes an adult troupe of professional actors who perform plays for young audiences; an array of educational programs that run year-round; and a children’s theater company that rehearses and performs plays and learns life skills and values in the process. It has 18 staff members and has worked with “countless volunteers and thousands of kids,” Kersey said. Its aim, she said, is “using the arts to give kids life skills. That’s what I’ve always been about.”


Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

