Rebecca Arnold is appealing the result of last week’s recount in her Ada County Highway District commission race against Alexis Pickering, in which Arnold lost by four votes, writes Idaho Press reporter Thomas Plank. Filed in the Ada County District Court, Arnold’s appeal names Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane, Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts and Pickering as respondents.

Arnold is requesting an explanation for why 31 “unexplained” absentee ballots appeared during the recount, and is asking the judge to remedy the situation by ordering a hand recount or dismissing those ballots.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

