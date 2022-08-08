When former four-term Congressman Raul Labrador jumped into the race for Idaho attorney general in November, he was noted for his quick pace of campaign fundraising. Now, his newly named Democratic opponent has nearly matched that in his own initial fundraising push.
Labrador raised $83,129 in his first week of campaign fundraising, according to campaign finance records filed with the Idaho Secretary of State. Boise attorney Tom Arkoosh, the new Democratic nominee, reported raising $82,166 in his first week of campaign fundraising.
In his first two weeks, Labrador raised a total of $118,658, while Arkoosh, in his first two weeks, raised a total of $103,192, according to his campaign.
“The Republican nominee of course comes into the general with some advantages, given the dominance of Republicans in voter registration and those types of things,” said Boise State University political scientist Jaclyn Kettler. “For that amount of money to be donated to a Democratic candidate within the first couple weeks of them becoming the nominee is pretty impressive, and suggests that that campaign will probably be pretty active — because you need money to campaign, to have advertisements, to be out on the road.”
Labrador’s total in his first two weeks of fundraising included five donors who gave $10,000 each, which wasn’t an option for Arkoosh. That’s because in November, Labrador was able to collect up to $5,000 per donor for the primary and $5,000 per donor for the general election. Arkoosh didn’t run in the primary, so his limit is just $5,000 per donor, only for the general election.