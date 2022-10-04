ID AG Debate

Candidates for Idaho attorney general, Tom Arkoosh (D) and Raul Labrador (R) face off during a debate at Idaho Public Television on Monday.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

The two rivals to be Idaho’s next attorney general clashed in a live, televised debate Monday night, on issues ranging from abortion laws to water to school vouchers to staffing the attorney general’s office.

Republican Raul Labrador, an outspoken former four-term congressman and state legislator and former Idaho Republican Party chairman, charged that Democratic rival Tom Arkoosh has “already lost the trust of the Legislature.”

