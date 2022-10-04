The two rivals to be Idaho’s next attorney general clashed in a live, televised debate Monday night, on issues ranging from abortion laws to water to school vouchers to staffing the attorney general’s office.
Republican Raul Labrador, an outspoken former four-term congressman and state legislator and former Idaho Republican Party chairman, charged that Democratic rival Tom Arkoosh has “already lost the trust of the Legislature.”
Arkoosh, a former independent and longtime Boise attorney who’s drawn support from an array of high-profile Republicans, countered, “I’ve not lost the trust of the Legislature. I might have lost the trust of some conservative legislators that he’s promised to partner with and exclude everybody else, but I think the moderate legislators will come with me to the middle and talk.”
The two articulated sharply differing approaches to the role of Idaho’s attorney general, with Labrador saying, “I think the attorney general’s office deserves a strong, aggressive, conservative attorney general that understands that the people of Idaho need somebody who will defend their rights, their freedoms and their liberties.”
Arkoosh said, “He promises to fight for freedoms. What freedoms might those be? It’s the freedom to deny women health and arrest their doctors. It’s the freedom to defund our schools, it’s the freedom to ban our books and close down our libraries. Ladies and gentlemen, I want to run a law office and I think my opponent wants to run a cultural war room.”
Arkoosh said he’d work with legislators to try to reach middle ground, rather than go right to court. But Labrador charged Arkoosh would put his political positions ahead of those of the state, as each accused the other of planning to politicize the office.