Due to strong public interest in the proceedings, the U.S. District Court for the District of Idaho is making remote audio access available to the public for Monday morning’s arguments in United States of America v. The State of Idaho, the U.S. Department of Justice’s lawsuit against the state over its 2020 abortion “trigger” law, now set to take effect on Aug. 25. The hearing is on whether or not the court should block the law from taking effect while the case proceeds in court.
People may listen to the audio, but the court is not permitting it to be recorded and broadcast. The hearing begins at 9 a.m. MT in Courtroom 2 of the federal courthouse in Boise, before Judge B. Lynn Winmill. To access the audio feed, members of the public can call in to 208-684-0990, and enter this conference ID number: 238 965 497#
The trigger law makes all abortions in Idaho a felony, at any stage of gestation, but permits doctors who are prosecuted to offer an “affirmative defense” in court in cases of rape or incest where the doctor was provided with a copy of a police report; or to “prevent the death” of the pregnant woman, from causes other than suicide. The law contains no health exemption; the Department of Justice contends that violates the 1986 federal law that requires hospitals that receive Medicare funding to provide emergency care to patients. Fifty-two Idaho hospitals received approximately $3.4 billion in Medicare funds between the fiscal years of 2018 and 2020, according to court filings. The emergency care law applies to all patients at the hospitals, not just those on Medicare.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.