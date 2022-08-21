fed courthouse Alex photo

James D. McClure U.S. District Courthouse and federal building in Boise.

 ALEXANDRA DUGGAN/Idaho Press, file

Due to strong public interest in the proceedings, the U.S. District Court for the District of Idaho is making remote audio access available to the public for Monday morning’s arguments in United States of America v. The State of Idaho, the U.S. Department of Justice’s lawsuit against the state over its 2020 abortion “trigger” law, now set to take effect on Aug. 25. The hearing is on whether or not the court should block the law from taking effect while the case proceeds in court.

People may listen to the audio, but the court is not permitting it to be recorded and broadcast. The hearing begins at 9 a.m. MT in Courtroom 2 of the federal courthouse in Boise, before Judge B. Lynn Winmill. To access the audio feed, members of the public can call in to 208-684-0990, and enter this conference ID number: 238 965 497#

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

