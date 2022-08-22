Netter entering courthouse small

Deputy U.S. Attorney General Brian Netter enters the U.S. District Courthouse in Boise on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, prior to arguments in the U.S. Department of Justice's lawsuit against the state over Idaho's abortion trigger law.

 BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press

It's quiet here at the federal courthouse in Boise this morning, where arguments in the Department of Justice's lawsuit against the state of Idaho over the abortion trigger law are set to start at 9. On Friday, the DOJ filed its response brief, responding to the arguments in support of the law submitted by both the state and the Legislature.

Download PDF DOJ Response in Abortion Lawsuit

The trigger law contains no health exemption, only an affirmative defense for procedures necessary to prevent the death of the pregnant patient, from causes other than suicide.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Tags

Load comments