Deputy U.S. Attorney General Brian Netter enters the U.S. District Courthouse in Boise on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, prior to arguments in the U.S. Department of Justice's lawsuit against the state over Idaho's abortion trigger law.
It's quiet here at the federal courthouse in Boise this morning, where arguments in the Department of Justice's lawsuit against the state of Idaho over the abortion trigger law are set to start at 9. On Friday, the DOJ filed its response brief, responding to the arguments in support of the law submitted by both the state and the Legislature.
The trigger law contains no health exemption, only an affirmative defense for procedures necessary to prevent the death of the pregnant patient, from causes other than suicide.
The DOJ responds to the state's arguments that the law still allows hospitals to comply with the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, or EMTALA, which requires hospitals that receive Medicare funding to provide emergency treatment to all, because all the examples raised by the state's experts, including multiple Idaho doctors and the chief medical officer for the and director of the Center for Clinical Standards for the U.S. Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Dr. Lee Fleischer, are wrong because every case they cited could be covered by the trigger law's "affirmative defense" that the abortion was necessary to "prevent the death" of the mother. The DOJ's attorneys, and their experts, strongly disagree.
The response, which is posted here, says in part, "The conflict between Idaho’s abortion ban and EMTALA is clear from the plain language of the Idaho law and the testimony from multiple local physicians explaining how Idaho’s law will prevent critical medical care for pregnant patients in emergency conditions."
"Idaho could have designed a law allowing patients with emergency conditions to obtain necessary care," the DOJ attorneys wrote. "Instead, the State enacted a law that permits the prosecution of any physician who performs any abortion, even as a life-saving treatment. The State focuses on the law’s affirmative defense, which can be raised only at trial, and only then if abortion is 'necessary” to prevent death. But even where the affirmative defense seemingly applies, it does not eliminate the risk for physicians or their patients."
"And the scope of the affirmative defense is insufficient when compared to EMTALA’s requirements. Without an injunction against § 18-622’s enforcement, physicians will be faced with an untenable choice and pregnant patients in Idaho will be put in danger," the DOJ response says.
I'll have a full story later today.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.