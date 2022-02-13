Viewers of this year’s Olympic games in Beijing have probably noticed the stark contrast between the snowy venues and the dry, brown hills surrounding them, writes Idaho Press reporter Laura Guido. To host this year’s contests required a herculean snowmaking effort there, which has drawn questions about the environmental impacts of such activity.
In Idaho, there’s certainly more natural snow than Beijing, but precipitation has largely stopped since a large storm system moved through the region in December. Drought conditions are increasingly common in the Western states, where the snowpack has decreased by about 20% in the last century.
Facing these increasingly common conditions, ski resorts rely on machine-made snow to keep operations consistent.
“We’re able to do it when we want to do it, not when she (mother nature) wants to do it,” said Brad Wilson, general manager of Bogus Basin. “It’s become imperative to have the ability to make snow.”
Idaho’s snowpack started off in a strong position this winter, giving water officials hope that the state would fare better through the spring and summer. But precipitation has been elusive since then. Only 15% of the state, mostly in the north, is not currently experiencing drought conditions.