Tony Parsons spent Wednesday applying a coat of wood stain to his restaurant’s outdoor patio. He said it was long overdue for a face-lift, writes Post Register reporter Kyle Pfannenstiel. He’s gearing up for summer, a buzzing time for the city of Arco when tourists usually visit Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve, or Arco’s staple “Atomic Days” festival. Some travelers even stop by as they’re driving east toward Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming.
Parsons just re-opened the Deli Sandwich Shop in January during a typical lull for his business and Arco’s tourism industry. As his sales plummeted during Idaho’s shutdown, he kept busy by finding new seating booths, sprucing up the place and expanding his menu with new items like calzones, pot pies and maybe even lattes with the espresso machine he recently bought.
“Every day I’m doing something different,” he said.
He isn’t sure what the summer will hold. Arco doesn’t have a confirmed case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. But even here the pandemic means you can only plan day by day.
Meanwhile, Arco community leaders are welcoming tourists for the summer — while also urging residents, businesses and tourists to be cautious amid Idaho’s reopening.
“We’re open for business,” said Butte County Economic Development Director Monica Hampton.
She knows some people will still be anxious about traveling, but she points to the recreation sites in the area, which she thinks will keep tourists mostly outdoors and — hopefully — away from areas where the virus could spread rapidly. Being cooped up these past few months makes nature a draw for folks, she said.
“We don’t really know what to expect, but we’re hopeful,” Hampton said. You can read Pfannenstiel's full story here at idahopress.com, or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press.