In this Oct. 29, 2019, photo, amateur botanist E.J. Brandt, of The Lost Apple Project, examines an apple tree in an orchard on a homestead site near Kendrick, Idaho. Brandt and fellow botanist David Benscoter have rediscovered at least 13 long-lost apple varieties in homestead orchards, remote canyons and windswept fields in eastern Washington and northern Idaho that had previously been thought to be extinct.