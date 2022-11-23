...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing. A cold frontal passage late
tonight will bring brief improvement to the stagnant
conditions but will worsen again Thursday and Friday with the
return of upper level ridge.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
Three judges in the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments Tuesday in a case that will determine whether an injunction blocking Idaho’s transgender youth sports law can remain in place, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Kelcie Moseley-Morris.
The Idaho Attorney General’s office and attorneys from the Alliance Defending Freedom filed the appeal in September after U.S. District Court Chief Judge David C. Nye ruled the injunction was still valid.
Lindsay Hecox, a transgender student at Boise State University, filed the lawsuit in April 2020 following the Idaho Legislature’s passage of House Bill 500, which barred transgender girls and women from participating in female sports. Idaho was the first state to pass the bill, and similar laws were subsequently introduced in 30 other states.
The lawsuit named Gov. Brad Little, Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra, the Idaho State Board of Education, Boise State President Marlene Tromp and others for discrimination because she wanted to join the women’s cross-country and track teams.
Tuesday's arguments focused not on the merits of the case, but on the state's arguments that it should be dismissed as moot because of changes in the course load and athletic activities of the student; U.S. District Judge David Nye ruled against the state on that point in July. The 9th Circuit judges are expected to issue their ruling in the next few months.