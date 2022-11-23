Federal Courthouse sign Boise generic full size (suitable for print)

The U.S. District Courthouse in Boise

 BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press

Three judges in the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments Tuesday in a case that will determine whether an injunction blocking Idaho’s transgender youth sports law can remain in place, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Kelcie Moseley-Morris.

The Idaho Attorney General’s office and attorneys from the Alliance Defending Freedom filed the appeal in September after U.S. District Court Chief Judge David C. Nye ruled the injunction was still valid.


Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group.

