A recent incident of distribution of anti-Semitic flyers in Boise by a Caldwell man resulted in no charges, writes Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis, and an investigation into the spray-painting of a hate symbol in a Boise park has turned up no leads.
While some are expressing concerns that Idaho's hate crime laws are insufficient, as ant-Ssemitic incidents in the Treasure Valley have become more frequent, others are looking for other, non-legal ways to respond, Komatsoulils writes, such as education or a planned mural at the spot of one of the incidents. Though there is concern for the community, Jewish and human rights leaders are on a mission.
“I think what we’re all coming to is the one thing that we cannot afford to do is to do nothing,” said Dan Prinzing, executive director of the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights. “If these acts are going to occur with such frequency, then not only let’s call them out, let’s act upon it.”
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group.