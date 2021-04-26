Controversial legislation aimed at easing some House Republicans’ fears that students are being indoctrinated as leftists in Idaho’s public schools and colleges rocketed through the Senate on Monday, clearing both a committee and the full Senate in a single afternoon.
More than 100 Idaho students ranging from 8th grade through college gathered on the Statehouse steps to protest against HB 377, but midway through their protest learned the Senate had suspended its rules and was taking the bill up immediately. The students rushed up to the Senate gallery, where they filled every seat; the bill passed 27-8, on a near-party-line vote.
“Many people seem to think that teaching our students about the cruelty and suffering of our country’s past is some form of self-hatred for our own country. But, make no mistake, this is self-awareness,” said Yvonne Shen, an eighth grader at North Junior High and a member of the Idaho Asian American Pacific Islander Youth Alliance, which organized the protest. “If we aren’t able to recognize our own flaws, we will never be able to progress beyond them.”
The bill is a much-watered-down version of several proposals that preceded it, with earlier versions equating teaching “critical race theory” to “sectarianism” in Idaho schools, which is banned in the Idaho Constitution; or creating a new class of banned books on Idaho school and university campuses.
Senate Education Chairman Steven Thayn, R-Emmett, said, “There’s no topic banned in the bill, there’s no book banned in the bill. It does not censor history, you can talk about anything in history. … In fact it does not ban the teaching of critical race theory, it doesn’t ban that. It doesn’t ban anything. What it says is that you cannot compel students to adopt or adhere” to certain principles.
You can read our full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required) from myself and Post Register reporter Sally Krutzig, or pick up Tuesday's edition of the Idaho Press.