The Senate State Affairs Committee voted 6-2 along party lines this morning to approve SJR 101, an anti-drug constitutional amendment that would “lock in” Idaho’s current drug laws and forbid legalizing any additional psychoactive drugs in the future. “This is an effort to keep Idaho Idaho,” Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, the lead sponsor of the measure told the committee.
He said other states that have legalized drugs have brought about a “change in culture,” saying, “We don’t need to look far to see the evidence of this culture change. States around us … have not preserved their cultures. They were once where we are now.” Grow said, “Many of them are moving to Idaho because of the culture we maintain here.”
The panel’s two minority Democrats, Sens. Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, and Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, voted against SJR 101, while all GOP committee members who were present – Sens. Lee, Anthon, Winder, Lodge, Guthrie and Heider – voted in favor.
Burgoyne said Idaho is “awash in illegal drugs,” including the abuse of opiates, and the amendment wouldn’t change that. “Our drug problems are every bit as severe as places like California, Oregon, Washington … and all the rest of the country. We’re not making good progress on this issue. In fact, things are getting worse, not better,” Burgoyne said.
“If we were serious about dealing with the issue of substance abuse in this state, tobacco executives, opiate executives who work in glass buildings and who wear suits like yours and mine would be in jail in this state. But we don’t do that. We give them a pass. And they habituate 11, 12, 13-year-old students into the illegal use of adult substances. And once those children are habituated … the slide into other drug use is for many of them inevitable.” Then, once those children grow up, he said, Idaho punishes them through the criminal justice system. “This is the policy we want to enshrine in our Constitution? I think not,” he said.
Burgoyne said the amendment would bar future legislatures or initiative efforts to affect drug policy. “The benefit? I see none,” he said.
Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, said she agreed with Burgoyne that it is a complex problem. “I would share that one of the things that gives me comfort in moving forward in this is that the people are going to have the opportunity to vote on this,” she said. To change the Idaho Constitution, SJR 101 would have to gain two-thirds support in the full Senate and House, plus majority approval from voters at the 2022 November general election.
Lee said, “I think we can stand up and say: I am not for recreational drug use.”
Stennett said the amendment, if passed, would prevent Idaho from benefiting from future medical breakthroughs and eliminate choices for Idaho doctors and patients. “We have break-throughs every day,” she said. “They’ll be prohibited. This is a direct impact on the ability for Idahoans to do good medical health care.”
Senate President Pro-Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, said, “I’ve got a few gray hairs on me, those that are left. And I have worked in the cities of Portland, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle. And to say they don’t have a worse problem than us, I don’t think is fair. We’re trying to do the right thing.”
Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, R-Huston, the committee chair, said, "I taught school for 35 years and I saw the lives of children be impacted so dramatically by parental use of drugs." She said, "People have come to all of us and said, 'Please try something.' So this is a first step."
The measure now moves to the full Senate.