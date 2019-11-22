Earlier this week, Caldwell residents received a political mailer attacking City Council Seat 6 runoff candidate Evangeline Beechler for being a Democrat, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Bamer, and falsely claiming that the mailer was from a local non-profit.
The mailer reads, “If you like Bernie (Sanders) and Obama... You will love Beechler.”
Beechler will face off against former state Sen. John McGee in a runoff election on Dec. 3. The mailer was sent leading up to the runoff.
The back of the mailer claims the message was paid for by Concerned Citizens of Canyon County treasurer Mark Durham. However, Ron Harriman, chairman of the Concerned Citizens of Canyon County, said the group had no part in the mailer, and to his knowledge Durham has never been a member of the group. Durham filed with the city to form a political action committee with the same name as the non-profit, but has now altered the PAC's name.
