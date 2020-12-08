The McCall Winter Carnival, which typically draws 60,000 people to the small mountain resort town over 10 days, won’t take place in January and February as planned. Rising COVID-19 cases and the resulting strain on hospitals, along with the tighter restrictions on gatherings, spurred the McCall Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau to cancel the event. This would have been the 56th annual festival, scheduled to start Jan. 29
