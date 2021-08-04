We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
An Idaho woman with connections to far-right leader Ammon Bundy is facing federal charges in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, writes reporter Heath Druzin of Boise State Public Radio. Pam Hemphill is accused of four misdemeanors, including violent or disorderly conduct.
Hemphill did not immediately respond to a request for comment, Druzin reports. Court records show she is represented by a public defender. The Boise public defender’s office declined to comment on the case.
Shortly after the riot, Pam Hemphill posted a long video of her at the Capitol alongside the now famous “Q Shaman,” who was dressed in animal skins and a helmet with horns. In the video, she refers to doing something similar at the Idaho Capitol, an apparent reference to the storming of a public gallery in that building by Ammon Bundy and members of his People’s Rights network in August 2020 in violation of COVID-19 protocols.
Hemphill was a founding member of People’s Rights and can often be seen at the group’s events filming and livestreaming. She is at least the second Idahoan connected with People’s Rights to be charged in connection with the riot, BSPR reports. Yvonne St. Cyr, who faces two misdemeanors including disruptive and disorderly conduct, has also attended People’s Rights protests.
