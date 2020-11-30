Idaho passed another grim milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic over the holiday weekend, exceeding 100,000 cases since March. As of Sunday at 5 p.m., Idaho’s total COVID-19 infections to date came to 100,484, with nearly 4,000 of those added just since Wednesday. The state also is reporting 920 COVID-19 deaths, 25 of those just over the four-day Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
The grim news comes as Idaho’s set new records for its COVID-19 positivity rate; hospitalizations; and more. The most recent state report on test positivity, from Nov. 21, hit a new high of 19.4%; anything above 5% signifies a virus that’s out of control. The state’s Nov. 25 data, the most recent, for current hospitalizations statewide also set a new record at 470.
On that same date, 92 Idahoans were receiving care in intensive care units around the state; that’s down from the previous record of 108, but that previous record was set just two days earlier on Nov. 23.
The worst part about all this bad news: “It’s going to get a lot worse,” said Dr. David Pate, retired CEO of St. Luke’s and a member of Gov. Brad Little’s coronavirus working group. As of this morning, he said, “We haven’t seen the effects of Thanksgiving, we haven’t really had influenza hit us yet. So we are headed for big trouble. It will not be long until we look at these numbers that should be scaring the bejesus out of us and think, ‘Those were the good days.’”
Scientists say there’s a delay after gatherings where COVID-19 is transmitted before the cases show up. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control studied an outbreak that stemmed from an Aug. 7 wedding reception in Maine attended by 55 people. By Aug. 14, 24 cases were directly linked to the reception. By Sept. 14, 177 cases, seven hospitalizations and seven deaths were tied to the reception, including 30 cases contracted at the event; the rest were spread to others by those who attended the event, and then spread again.
“To reduce transmission, persons should avoid large gatherings, practice physical distancing, wear masks, stay home when ill, and self-quarantine after exposure to a person with confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection,” the CDC concluded in the study.
Pate said, “We’ve got to change behavior. … If we don’t change the gatherings, getting together with people that we don’t live with, we are going to continue to transmit this virus, we are going to continue to have more infections.”
“Remember, every person who gets infected on average transmits this to more than one other person,” he said, “which just keeps this building and building.”
“We’re going to have more cases, we’re going to have more hospitalizations, we’re going to have more deaths, and what I’m worried about is that we’re going overwhelm the hospitals really soon,” he said.
Idaho long-term care facilities, as of Friday, had reported 272 COVID-19 outbreaks, 5,461 total infections, and 396 deaths associated with 103 facilities. As of Friday, the state reported that there were 4,617 people reported with active COVID-19, including both residents and staff, associated with 200 long-term care facilities.
At the Idaho State Veterans Home in Boise, there were 26 active COVID-19 cases among the 88 residents as of Friday, and 18 among employees. Since March, there have been 30 previous infections among veterans living at the home; 21 of them recovered and nine died. In total, nearly two-thirds of the Boise veterans home population has been infected with the virus this year. The Boise home also has seen 38 previous COVID-19 infections among its staff, according to the Idaho Division of Veterans Services.
As of Sunday, Ada County had seen 25,364 cases to date, according to the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare, up by more than a thousand from last Wednesday; and 240 deaths, up four since Wednesday. Canyon County had tallied 15,372 COVID-19 cases, up by 832 since last Wednesday, before the start of the four-day Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Deaths since Wednesday in Canyon County held steady at 142 to date.