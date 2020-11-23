Add another contested legislative leadership race to the list: Rep. Vito Barbieri, R-Dalton Gardens, is challenging House Assistant Majority Leader Jason Monks, R-Nampa. “It’s true,” Barbieri told Eye on Boise today. Asked what made him decide to run for leadership, Barbieri, a 6th-term Republican, said, “Not sure I have an answer for that. It’s time.”
“I talked to Jason last week,” he said. “Everything’s fine, he gets it. We’re still friends. We’re just going to go head to head.”
Monks, who is in his 5th term, said, “It’s not a complete surprise to me. … I just wish him the best of luck, and I hope I win.”
He added, “I have no ill will towards Vito at all. I consider him a friend of mine, and leadership races, oftentimes we’re forced to pick amongst our friends. And I think this is not much different than previous races.”
I ran down the list of leadership races, in both houses and both parties, in my Sunday column this week; you can read it here. More could still emerge before the party caucuses hold their leadership elections on Dec. 2, on the eve of the Dec. 3 organizational session of the Legislature.