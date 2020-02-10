On this frosty Monday morning, it's another ridiculously busy day at the Statehouse. JFAC will hold its Medicaid budget hearing this morning, starting at 8. House Rev & Tax will consider introducing three new bills at 9 aimed at removing the sales tax from groceries, one each from Reps. Giddings, Armstrong and Moyle. With a bill introduction deadline looming, lots of bills are up for possible introduction, including one from Rep. John McCrostie in House Health & Welfare to ban conversion therapy for gay youth. House State Affairs will consider a proposed new joint rule, from Rep. Rick Youngblood, though apparently it's not the long-sought rules compromise, but another topic. At 1:30 this afternoon, the House Ag Committee will consider proposed legislation from a lobbyist for a cropdusting company that opposes state rules on pesticide applications, following an incident last May when dozens of farm workers were sprayed and hospitalized while working in a field in Parma. The Senate Resources Committee will hold its hearing on House-passed legislation to raise non-resident hunting fees. And there's more; a lot more. Both the House and Senate will convene at 11 a.m.
And on the Legislature's social schedule today is the annual Idaho Cattlemen's Association lunch, so there are lots of guys around the rotunda in cowboy hats today.