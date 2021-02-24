There's a whole lot on the agenda at the state Legislature today. The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee meets at 8 a.m. and will set the budget for the Idaho Department of Correction, which is up for what could be its smallest budget increase in a decade; you can watch live here. The Senate State Affairs Committee also meets at 8 a.m., and its agenda ranges from a new bill on the powers of the director of the state Department of Health & Welfare, to pre-empting local regulation of e-cigarettes while raising the age for their legal sale from 18 to 21, to the full hearing on the Senate's latest version of sweeping legislation to trim the governor's emergency powers, SB 1136. You can watch live here.
At 9 a.m., the House Education Committee meets to consider introducing a slew of new bills, including one from Rep. Barbara Ehardt on sex education, and to hold a full hearing on HB 215, providing state scholarships to non-public school students; you can watch live here.
The House Agriculture Committee is scheduled to hold its full hearing this afternoon on the bill to legalize industrial hemp, HB 126; that's set for 1:30, but could get pushed back depending on the timing the House's afternoon session. When it happens, you can watch live here.
The Senate convenes at 10 a.m., the House at 11 a.m., and there's lots more. Calendars and agendas are online here.