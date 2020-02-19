It’s another extremely busy day at the state Capitol today. First thing this morning, the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee set the Corrections budget, largely following Gov. Brad Little’s recommendations. Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons was there and will have a full report. The House State Affairs Committee moved its meeting this morning to the larger room EW 42 for its hearing on Rep. Barbara Ehardt’s bill regarding transgender women in school sports; the bill would allow people to challenge the gender of a female team member and would require the young player to undergo physical and chromosomal examinations to prove their gender.
The hearing is an emotional one. Ehardt said the bill would ensure a level playing field for young women competing in school sports. Kathy Griesmyer of the Idaho ACLU told the committee the bill is “discriminatory, invasive and extremely unnecessary,” and said the ACLU would challenge it in court as unconstitutional if it were to pass. A mom just testified to the committee, “I would not allow my daughter to undergo a gynecological exam to compete in sports. As a parent, I would not allow it.”
Senate State Affairs introduced proposed legislation from Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, R-Huston, to require a fiscal impact statement for voter initiatives, which would be written by the state Division of Financial Management; the same committee narrowly killed a bill from Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon, to require each year’s legislative session to end by the last Friday in March other than to address gubernatorial vetoes.
Legislation to regulate vaping products the same as tobacco in Idaho ran into trouble in the House Health & Welfare Committee this morning amid questions from committee members; it was sent to the House’s amending order.
I’ll post more later today on all these and more; the Senate was set to convene this morning at 10 a.m., though it's just gotten to the first bill on its 3rd Reading Calendar; the House is set to convene at 11.