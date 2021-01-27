Both the House and Senate are scheduled to hear the annual State of the Judicary Address from the chief justice of the Idaho Supreme Court today; it’ll be the first from new Chief Justice Richard Bevan. “Due to the extraordinary circumstances this year … it will be held virtually, much like the State of the State address was,” House Speaker Scott Bedke announced to the House. “Hopefully, we have the technological bugs worked out and there will be less buffering.”
As with the governor’s State of the State message on Jan. 11, the chief justice’s address will be broadcast remotely into both the House and Senate chambers, where members will watch it, but won’t be in formal session. It begins at 11:15 MT; you can watch live online here.