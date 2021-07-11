Temperatures in the Boise area through Tuesday are expected to top 100 degrees each day, and the excessive heat can be bad news for animals, particularly dogs, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Banks Rusby. Area animal hospitals are offering advice for keeping pets safe in the heat. Dan Hume, the medical director for WestVet, an emergency veterinary hospital in Garden City, said, “Dogs really shouldn’t be out exercising in this kind of heat, especially if they’re an at-risk breed.”
The most at-risk breeds include those with short snouts, such as pugs, French bulldogs, and boxers, he said. Dogs with short noses are more prone to breathing problems, and may get swelling in the back of their nose and throat in tandem with heat stroke symptoms, Hume said.
Signs of heat stroke include panting, severe lethargy, and an inability to settle down, Hume said. If they cannot cool down, it can quickly progress to neurological abnormalities and organ failure. “If their temperature remains significantly above normal for 10-15 minutes, that’s enough to cause organ damage,” he said.
Tips include limiting exercise to the early morning or late evening, providing plenty of water, and using garden hoses, kiddie pools, and fans to cool pets down.
Kate Killian, practice manager for Idaho Veterinary Hospital in Meridian, said it's also essential to make sure pets don't escape; her hospital treated several dogs who escaped over the Fourth of July and suffered burns on the soles of their paws from hot pavement. You can read Rusby's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Saturday's edition of the Idaho Press.