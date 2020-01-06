The governor has wrapped up his State of the State message to a joint session of the Legislature, and it appeared to be quite well-received. Now, senators are returning to their chamber and the joint session has been dissolved. I'll have much more later today, including reactions to Gov. Brad Little's proposals and more.
And that's a wrap for State of the State...
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.