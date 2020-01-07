Alex Adams, budget director for Gov. Brad Little, is presenting the governor’s proposed budget this morning to the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee. JFAC Co-Chair Sen. Steve Bair, R-Blackfoot, noted that the governor’s speech yesterday outlined principles, but JFAC needs the budget details. You can watch live online here.
And now, time for the budget details...
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.