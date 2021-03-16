Idaho House chamber AP 1-21-21

The Idaho House of Representatives is shown in this Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. file photo.

 AP/Keith Ridler, file

The House was rolling fast, about to take up and vote on the big tax-cut bill that just had its committee hearing this morning, when the state’s computer system went down, halting further action. “We have an issue with the Gems system and so we’re going to call it a day today, start up tomorrow morning,” House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, announced. The Gems system is the Legislature's internal database system for drafting and tracking legislation; it's what allows everyone to click on a bill and have its text and other information pop up.

House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, advised House members to pay attention to the bills on the calendar, because as the end of the session approaches, things will be moving around and flying fast. “Be ready and be aware,” he said.

