...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT SUNDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...High temperatures from the upper 90s to 103.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
The Idaho Capitol is shown early on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
The special session of the Idaho Legislature is set to start at 8 a.m. today, with both the House and Senate convening at that time. The House is then expected to recess for a meeting of the House Revenue & Taxation Committee, which is set for 8:30 a.m. or on recess of the House, in room EW 42 of the Capitol; all meetings will be streamed online through Idaho Public TV's InSession service.
The agenda for Rev & Tax shows just one bill: An RS sponsored by Committee Chairman Steven Harris, R-Meridian, "Relating to Taxation and the Distribution of Certain Tax Moneys."
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.