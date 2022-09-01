cap morn small

The Idaho Capitol is shown early on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.

 BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press

The special session of the Idaho Legislature is set to start at 8 a.m. today, with both the House and Senate convening at that time. The House is then expected to recess for a meeting of the House Revenue & Taxation Committee, which is set for 8:30 a.m. or on recess of the House, in room EW 42 of the Capitol; all meetings will be streamed online through Idaho Public TV's InSession service.

The agenda for Rev & Tax shows just one bill: An RS sponsored by Committee Chairman Steven Harris, R-Meridian, "Relating to Taxation and the Distribution of Certain Tax Moneys."

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

