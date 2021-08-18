We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
A wildland firefighter grimaces as he returns to his crew after walking down a gravel road to do reconnaissance on a fire cresting into the trees on a windy afternoon Aug. 12, 2021, at the Bedrock Fire north of Lenore.
Idaho should be spending millions more a year on its state firefighting resources, according to an independent analysis completed for the state in 2019, to avoid spending far more to fight fires that blow up into catastrophic, out-of-control blazes. But not only has the state not yet acted on those recommendations, it didn’t even plan to request the additional $2.88 million in funding next year — until Tuesday.
That’s when the state Land Board, after hearing its Fire Management Bureau chief, Josh Harvey, present the analysis, voted unanimously to request the full funding next year. Gov. Brad Little abstained, as he customarily does for Land Board votes on state budget issues; that’s because he proposes the budget to lawmakers in January.
