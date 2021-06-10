Idaho spent about $3 million on college coursework and scholarships for students who didn’t end up pursuing college, writes Idaho Education News reporter Kevin Richert. And that was just in one year, according to legislative researchers. The $3 million is just a fraction of what Idaho spends on its Advanced Opportunities and Opportunity Scholarship programs — but it still should be ample money to get the attention of inquisitive policymakers.
The Advanced Opportunities and Opportunity Scholarship programs are the biggest pieces of a multi-faceted — and multimillion dollar — campaign to improve the state’s languid “go-on rate,” and encourage high school graduates to continue their education. The go-on rate hasn’t really improved, and has fallen sharply during the pandemic. But for years, lawmakers have cut the checks for Advanced Opportunities and the Opportunity Scholarship, measuring the programs’ success by tracking participation.
By that metric, Advanced Opportunities has been a runaway success. The state has offered seventh- through 12th-graders $4,125 that they can spend on dual-credit courses, Advanced Placement or International Baccalaureate exams or career-technical programs. Offered what amounts to free money, thousands of students have jumped to spend it. For example, nearly 28,000 students took a dual-credit course in 2019-20, a 121 percent increase over five years.
The Opportunity Scholarship has also been on a growth trajectory. This year, the state awarded slightly more than 7,000 scholarships to students attending Idaho universities. In 2015, the state awarded barely 1,800 scholarships.
There’s no question that these programs have changed lives, opening college to some students who might not have gone otherwise.
But there’s a price — and naturally, as both programs have grown, so too have their costs. In March 2020, a bipartisan group of legislators requested a closer look.
“Idaho is missing a long-term vision for the state regarding expectations, funding and informed policy decision for public postsecondary education,” said then-Sen. Bert Brackett, R-Rogerson, writing on behalf of four GOP colleagues and three Democratic lawmakers.
You can read Richert's full analysis online here at idahoednews.org.