Some education leaders are coming in hot, speaking out forcefully about the Statehouse social justice showdown, writes Idaho Education News reporter Kevin Richert. Meanwhile, Gov. Brad Little and state superintendent Sherri Ybarra are ducking and dodging. Unlike these elected officials, University of Idaho President C. Scott Green, Idaho Business for Education and the Idaho School Boards Association recognize the moment.
This debate transcends money, although the House has killed more than $1.4 billion in education budgets in the past eight days. It’s really a debate about what happens in the classroom — and the claims, advanced by the Idaho Freedom Foundation and its legislative allies, that Idaho schools are becoming havens of liberal indoctrination.
It’s the most bitter education debate since the 2012 campaign that overturned former state superintendent Tom Luna’s Propositions 1, 2 and 3. And it’s no less important.
“Our free society is under attack, and the education system is the conduit for that attack,” the Freedom Foundation said in a fundraising email this week. “We cannot sit by and watch the demise of our country via the calculated effort to brainwash Idaho’s young people.”
On Friday, two days after the House torpedoed a $315 million general fund budget for higher ed, Green decided he’d heard enough. He exhorted alumni and business leaders to stand up for higher education, and all but called out the Freedom Foundation by name.
University of Idaho President C. Scott Green
“These (special) interests represent a libertarian-based ideology, the principles of which generally do not believe that any public funding should be used for public education,” Green wrote. “They have targeted and tried to redefine issues of diversity, inclusion, and social justice to create an illusion that higher education in Idaho is actively pushing a political agenda wrought with ‘leftist’ indoctrination.”
(As to Green’s comment about opponents’ aversion to public funding for public education, it’s worth noting a 2019 comment from Idaho Freedom Foundation head Wayne Hoffman: “I don’t think government should be in the education business.”)
As Green urged a counterstrike against radio ads and robocalls and “misinformation and half-truths,” IBE was already at work. Eventually, nearly 100 business leaders signed an open letter to the House, saying the vote against the higher ed budget is “putting Idaho’s economic future at risk.”
The IBE is not exactly a cabal of closet leftists. The IBE doesn’t ask its members about their politics, CEO Rod Gramer said, but he believes many of his members are Republicans or Republican-leaning voters. But they willingly signed onto a letter calling out a House of 58 Republicans and 12 Democrats. “These are not unreasonable people. They’re reasonable people who are dealing with an unreasonable climate.”
How unreasonable? In an interview this week, Gramer labeled the current debate as “craziness,” built on claims he has never heard his members raise.
“This is nothing less than a war on education,” he said. “Members of the House have bought into these conspiracy theories, or they’re afraid of these special interest groups. … A lot of people have probably drank this Kool-Aid, and it’s damaging to our state.”
You can read Richert's full analysis here at idahoednews.org, or pick up today's Sunday/Monday print edition of the Idaho Press.