Boise State University administered 881 COVID-19 vaccinations during a mass clinic at ExtraMile Arena in April. Despite the onset of the contagious delta variant, Boise State Chief or Staff Alicia Estey says she enters the 2021-22 with some optimism, since the university’s vaccination rates are higher than the community at large.
As Idaho’s coronavirus case numbers surge again, vaccination numbers continue to lag, and vaccination rates are lowest among young people — just weeks before students are due to return to schools and college campuses, writes Idaho Education News reporter Kevin Richert. This puts health officials and education leaders in a bind.
They say vaccines offer the best opportunity to provide in-person learning, activities and athletic events, while preventing community outbreaks. But they cannot mandate anything.
They can only encourage vaccinations — and try to make the vaccines as accessible as possible. And hope it all works, as the pandemic enters another sobering stage.