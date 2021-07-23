BSU COVID vaccines

Boise State University administered 881 COVID-19 vaccinations during a mass clinic at ExtraMile Arena in April. Despite the onset of the contagious delta variant, Boise State Chief or Staff Alicia Estey says she enters the 2021-22 with some optimism, since the university’s vaccination rates are higher than the community at large.

 Photo courtesy John Kelly, Boise State

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


As Idaho’s coronavirus case numbers surge again, vaccination numbers continue to lag, and vaccination rates are lowest among young people — just weeks before students are due to return to schools and college campuses, writes Idaho Education News reporter Kevin Richert. This puts health officials and education leaders in a bind.

They say vaccines offer the best opportunity to provide in-person learning, activities and athletic events, while preventing community outbreaks. But they cannot mandate anything.

They can only encourage vaccinations — and try to make the vaccines as accessible as possible. And hope it all works, as the pandemic enters another sobering stage.

You can read Richert's full analysis online here at idahoednews.org, or look for it in today's print edition of the Idaho Press.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Tags

Load comments