It’s been a big week in the school reopening debate, at the state and federal level, writes Idaho EdNews reporter Kevin Richert. Three large Idaho districts — West Ada, Pocatello-Chubbuck and Twin Falls — inched closer to reopening fully. The Boise School District will continue its discussion next week. At the federal level, President Biden is drawing heat for suggesting, generously, that one day of face-to-face instruction per week qualifies as a reopening. This is already happening in nearly every school district and charter school in Idaho, large or small.
State Board of Education President Debbie Critchfield sees the disconnect, perhaps as clearly as anyone in Idaho. She has spent the better part of a year working on reopening issues. She heard from critics who said the State Board would have blood on its hands if schools reopened too soon. At the same time, she heard from parents adamantly in favor of getting their kids out of the house and back in the classroom. She and the board held countless conversations with school administrators and public health officials.
After all that, she is a bit surprised that it has taken this long for the reopening debate to truly go national.
“These are largely discussions that Idaho was having before the summer,” she said. “Idaho is clearly ahead of the national conversation.” You can read Richert's full analysis here at idahoednews.org, or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press.