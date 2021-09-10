We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Boise patrons attend an Aug. 9 Boise School Board meeting to protest a school mask requirement. Some state leaders are saying the Boise requirement is an example of how schools should be responding to the current surge in coronavirus cases.
Kurt Liebich had been tracking the delta variant, and its midsummer spread across states such as Florida and Mississippi, writes Idaho EdNews reporter Kevin Richert. The problem hit home in early August, when the State Board of Education president got a briefing from Kathryn Turner, Idaho’s deputy epidemiologist.
Turner walked through the modeling, which predicted a sharp increase in new coronavirus cases, based on Idaho’s languid vaccination rates.
“We’re actually tracking pretty darned close to what those models predicted,” Liebich said Wednesday.
Idaho’s K-12 coronavirus explosion is sudden. But it’s not a surprise, Richert writes in his weekly analysis article; everything that is now unfolding was foreseeable, including the latest surge in cases, as the coronavirus morphs into a pandemic of the unvaccinated; and a sharp uptick of cases involving children — kids under 12, who can’t get vaccinated; and 12- to 17-year-olds, who are largely going unvaccinated., along with a record-breaking hospitalization rate, forcing North Idaho hospitals to adopt crisis standards of care, a chilling system of medical rationing.
