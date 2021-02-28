UI Campus in Moscow generic

For the Idaho’s colleges and universities, the session will begin in earnest Wednesday, writes Idaho Education News reporter Kevin Richert. That’s the day when the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee will write budget bills for the state’s four-year colleges and universities, and community colleges.

The big battle will center on the four-year schools: Boise State University, the University of Idaho, Idaho State University and Lewis-Clark State College. After JFAC agrees on a number, the higher ed budget will have to get through the House — where hardline conservatives are poised to continue a fight that began last legislative session. It took three tries to get a higher ed budget through the House in 2020, and that’ll work if you’re looking for an over-under for the 2021 legislative endgame, Richert writes.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

