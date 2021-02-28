For the Idaho’s colleges and universities, the session will begin in earnest Wednesday, writes Idaho Education News reporter Kevin Richert. That’s the day when the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee will write budget bills for the state’s four-year colleges and universities, and community colleges.
The big battle will center on the four-year schools: Boise State University, the University of Idaho, Idaho State University and Lewis-Clark State College. After JFAC agrees on a number, the higher ed budget will have to get through the House — where hardline conservatives are poised to continue a fight that began last legislative session. It took three tries to get a higher ed budget through the House in 2020, and that’ll work if you’re looking for an over-under for the 2021 legislative endgame, Richert writes.
You can read his full analysis online here at idahoednews.org, or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press.