Lawmakers turned up the fiscal pressure on higher education this year — on the basis of anecdotes and narratives, writes Idaho Education News reporter Kevin Richert. The Legislature finally passed a higher education budget this week, cutting $2.5 million in the name of stamping out campus indoctrination.

But before the House passed the budget Monday, on a surprisingly comfortable 49-20 vote, Rep. Chris Mathias spoke emotionally, from his life experience as a Black man, and from his professional training as former chief academic officer for the State Board of Education. The debate, he said, was only technically about dollars. “What I feel, however, that we’re really debating is the question of how scared should we be of social justice and critical race theory.”

On Tuesday, before the Senate passed the same budget on a 26-8 vote, Senate Education Committee Chairman Steven Thayn discussed his own experiences in college — and pushed back against the idea that students aren’t ostracized over their beliefs. “If you’re a conservative white male Christian in the last 40 years in the United States, like I was, I can tell you that it has been going on.”

Narratives are powerful, but anecdotal. They’re not a good foundation for a budget. And next year’s higher education budget could directly affect the courses available to college and university students, and faculty and staffing at the four-year schools.

Those debates, Richert writes, say a lot about the 2021 legislative session. You can read Richert's full analysis here at idahoednews.org.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

