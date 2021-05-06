Lawmakers turned up the fiscal pressure on higher education this year — on the basis of anecdotes and narratives, writes Idaho Education News reporter Kevin Richert. The Legislature finally passed a higher education budget this week, cutting $2.5 million in the name of stamping out campus indoctrination.
But before the House passed the budget Monday, on a surprisingly comfortable 49-20 vote, Rep. Chris Mathias spoke emotionally, from his life experience as a Black man, and from his professional training as former chief academic officer for the State Board of Education. The debate, he said, was only technically about dollars. “What I feel, however, that we’re really debating is the question of how scared should we be of social justice and critical race theory.”
On Tuesday, before the Senate passed the same budget on a 26-8 vote, Senate Education Committee Chairman Steven Thayn discussed his own experiences in college — and pushed back against the idea that students aren’t ostracized over their beliefs. “If you’re a conservative white male Christian in the last 40 years in the United States, like I was, I can tell you that it has been going on.”
Narratives are powerful, but anecdotal. They’re not a good foundation for a budget. And next year’s higher education budget could directly affect the courses available to college and university students, and faculty and staffing at the four-year schools.
Those debates, Richert writes, say a lot about the 2021 legislative session. You can read Richert's full analysis here at idahoednews.org.