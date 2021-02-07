Randy Dewey

Nampa School District finance director Randy Dewey.

 Sami Edge/Idaho EdNews

You received $600. Idaho’s education system will share more than a quarter billion dollars, writes Idaho EdNews reporter Kevin Richert. The new federal coronavirus relief law is bringing another surge of federal money into the state. K-12 and higher education could receive more money from the new law than they did from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act passed in March.

The new money could provide extra help for K-12 students who are losing ground during the pandemic. It will also put some money into the hands of Idaho college students. But it’s the schools’ big one-shot check from Uncle Sam. Once it’s gone, the schools — and the Legislature — will have to pick up the slack.

You can read Richert's full analysis here at idahoednews.org, or pick up today's Sunday/Monday print edition of the Idaho Press.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

