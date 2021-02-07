You received $600. Idaho’s education system will share more than a quarter billion dollars, writes Idaho EdNews reporter Kevin Richert. The new federal coronavirus relief law is bringing another surge of federal money into the state. K-12 and higher education could receive more money from the new law than they did from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act passed in March.
The new money could provide extra help for K-12 students who are losing ground during the pandemic. It will also put some money into the hands of Idaho college students. But it’s the schools’ big one-shot check from Uncle Sam. Once it’s gone, the schools — and the Legislature — will have to pick up the slack.
You can read Richert's full analysis here at idahoednews.org, or pick up today's Sunday/Monday print edition of the Idaho Press.