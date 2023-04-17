After the 2023 legislative session, one of the most pressing issues on school leaders’ minds isn’t a new law, Idaho EdNews reporter Carly Flandro writes.
Instead, it’s a school policy issue all but absent from the session’s debates, votes, and vetoes — that of whether school funding should be based on student attendance or enrollment.
What seems like a wonkish bit of policy actually has a major impact on schools because it determines how much funding they get from the state.
The issue hearkens back to the height of the pandemic. At that time, the State Board of Education temporarily based school funding on enrollment instead of attendance — numbers that were especially volatile, due to remote learning, school closures, increased illness and other COVID-era complications.
Since 2020-21, enrollment has dictated how much money schools get each year. But that time has come to an end.
In many cases, it means schools and districts will get less money than they anticipated, starting next school year.
But they’ll also get an influx of cash — such as $100 million to spend on property tax relief; $100 million for classified staff pay raises; and $145 million for teacher pay raises.
