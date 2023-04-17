Caldwell Every Day Matters

The Caldwell School District has implemented an “Every Day Matters” attendance campaign.

 Photo courtesy of Hortensia Hernandez

After the 2023 legislative session, one of the most pressing issues on school leaders’ minds isn’t a new law, Idaho EdNews reporter Carly Flandro writes.

Instead, it’s a school policy issue all but absent from the session’s debates, votes, and vetoes — that of whether school funding should be based on student attendance or enrollment.


