Ironically, it was House Judiciary Chairman Greg Chaney’s debate today that prompted the sponsor of the mask mandate-prohibition bill, HB 339, to halt the debate and instead ask to send the bill to the House’s amending order. Chaney, R-Caldwell, an attorney, pointed out some issues with the bill’s wording. Among them: “While sub-paragraphs A and B qualify that this mask mandate prohibition prohibits the requirement of a mask mandate specifically for the spread of infectious diseases, sub-paragraph C makes no such qualification. It’s only a broad, generic, overarching prohibition on requiring a face shield or a mask for employment or entry or a number of other things.”
“So you could be prohibited from hiring a welding teacher who refuses to wear a welding helmet, because it’s not qualified in sub-paragraph C,” Chaney told the House. “You could be prohibited from hiring a surgeon who refuses to wear a mask if it’s a county-owned hospital. Any number of industrial activities, from dust to pollen to industrial paint, sandblasting, other areas of occupational interaction where a face shield or a face mask might be required, would be prohibited under Section C because it is not limited in any way, the way sub-paragraphs A and B are.”
“Now, the way the courts are going to interpret that is since ‘for purposes of slowing or spread of an infectious disease’ are repeated in A and B, they are going to presume that we meant something different by leaving it out of C,” he said. “And I think this has some unintended consequences.”
Chaney also noted constitutional separation-of-powers issues with prohibitions on requirements at courts; along with concern that “to approve this is to presume that there does not exist, anywhere in the world, the infectious disease that would warrant such a requirement under any circumstances,” regardless of the COVID-19 discussion.
Later in the afternoon, Chaney tested positive for COVID-19.
After Chaney's debate, House Majority Leader Mike Moyle asked to set the House at ease, and asked Speaker Scott Bedke; Rep. Karey Hanks, sponsor of HB 339; Rep. Brent Crane, chair of the committee that sent the bill to the full House; and Rep. Vito Barbieri, R-Dalton Gardens, to meet him in the hallway. When the House returned, Hanks asked unanimous consent that HB 339 be placed on general orders, the House’s amending order, “for a friendly amendment.” The move was approved by unanimous consent.