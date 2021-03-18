Karey Hanks screenshot 3-18-21

Rep. Karey Hanks, R-St. Anthony, presents her anti-mask mandate bill, HB 339, to the Idaho House on Thursday, March 18, 2021. Partway into the debate she asked that the bill be shifted to the House's amending order.

Ironically, it was House Judiciary Chairman Greg Chaney’s debate today that prompted the sponsor of the mask mandate-prohibition bill, HB 339, to halt the debate and instead ask to send the bill to the House’s amending order. Chaney, R-Caldwell, an attorney, pointed out some issues with the bill’s wording. Among them: “While sub-paragraphs A and B qualify that this mask mandate prohibition prohibits the requirement of a mask mandate specifically for the spread of infectious diseases, sub-paragraph C makes no such qualification. It’s only a broad, generic, overarching prohibition on requiring a face shield or a mask for employment or entry or a number of other things.”

“So you could be prohibited from hiring a welding teacher who refuses to wear a welding helmet, because it’s not qualified in sub-paragraph C,” Chaney told the House. “You could be prohibited from hiring a surgeon who refuses to wear a mask if it’s a county-owned hospital. Any number of industrial activities, from dust to pollen to industrial paint, sandblasting, other areas of occupational interaction where a face shield or a face mask might be required, would be prohibited under Section C because it is not limited in any way, the way sub-paragraphs A and B are.”

“Now, the way the courts are going to interpret that is since ‘for purposes of slowing or spread of an infectious disease’ are repeated in A and B, they are going to presume that we meant something different by leaving it out of C,” he said. “And I think this has some unintended consequences.”

Chaney also noted constitutional separation-of-powers issues with prohibitions on requirements at courts; along with concern that “to approve this is to presume that there does not exist, anywhere in the world, the infectious disease that would warrant such a requirement under any circumstances,” regardless of the COVID-19 discussion.

Later in the afternoon, Chaney tested positive for COVID-19.

After Chaney's debate, House Majority Leader Mike Moyle asked to set the House at ease, and asked Speaker Scott Bedke; Rep. Karey Hanks, sponsor of HB 339; Rep. Brent Crane, chair of the committee that sent the bill to the full House; and Rep. Vito Barbieri, R-Dalton Gardens, to meet him in the hallway. When the House returned, Hanks asked unanimous consent that HB 339 be placed on general orders, the House’s amending order, “for a friendly amendment.” The move was approved by unanimous consent.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

