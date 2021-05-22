Anti-government activist Ammon Bundy has filed paperwork with the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office indicating he intends to run for governor in 2021, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe. The Secretary of State’s campaign finance portal shows Bundy’s name, with a Republican party affiliation. His treasurer appointment filing is dated May 21; he sought to serve as his own campaign treasurer as well as as the candidate.
In a phone interview with the Idaho Press on Friday, Bundy confirmed he filed the treasurer appointment paperwork but declined to say whether he’s running for governor. Rather, the Emmett resident said he will be making an announcement June 19.
“I did fill out that form. It wasn’t somebody else,” he said. “You can interpret it however you want.”
You can read Suppe's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's print edition of the Idaho Press. Additionally, the Idaho Secretary of State's office on Friday sent out this tweet:
"Because a treasurer must be a registered Idaho voter, Ammon Bundy will either need to register and refile or name a new treasurer by refiling. IDSOS staff have notified him as such." According to state records, Bundy is not a registered voter in Idaho.