Anti-government activist Ammon Bundy, wearing a cowboy hat, yells through the closed Ada County Courthouse door at law enforcement officers inside Monday, March 15, 2021, in Boise, Idaho. Bundy was scheduled to stand trial Monday on charges that he trespassed and obstructed officers at the Idaho Statehouse during a special legislative session last fall, but Magistrate Judge David Manweiler issued a warrant for Bundy's arrest after Bundy failed to appear in the courtroom. People are required to wear face coverings while at the courthouse because of the coronavirus pandemic, but Bundy and several others were protesting the mask requirement.