In a scathing press release posted on his campaign website, Idaho GOP gubernatorial hopeful and anti-government activist Ammon Bundy announced today that he will switch from running as a Republican to running as an independent.
His press release followed a KBOI Radio report yesterday that Bundy denounced as "misinformation," saying Bundy would drop out of the GOP primary and endorse McGeachin.
"Yesterday afternoon a radio talk show host announced, on the air, that Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachin and I had made a deal, I would not run in the Republican primary and endorse her and if she did not win the Republican primary she in return would endorse me as an independent candidate running against Brad Little in November," Bundy said in his release. "Although this is an intriguing idea, the fact of the matter is, Janice McGeachin and I never made any agreement to endorse each other."
He then went on to decry the "corrupt and wicked state of the Idaho Republican Party," which he wrote is "full of filth and corruption."
"I am announcing that I will not be running in the Republican primary and instead will run as an independent candidate," Bundy said in the release. "I am certain that by unifying Idahoans behind the actual Republican platform we can take back control of the Idaho government and restore the conservative values that have made Idaho such a great place to live."
The filing period for candidates doesn't open until Feb. 28, but Bundy had been among an array of candidates who have been fundraising to run as Republicans in the May primary, including incumbent Gov. Brad Little, who hasn't yet formally announced his re-election bid but this week ran his first TV campaign ad; current Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin; Ed Humphreys of Eagle; Bonner County Commissioner Steve Bradshaw; and more.
McGeachin issued a press release today saying that Bundy's withdrawal from the GOP race "makes it all the more clear that there is only one viable conservative candidate in this race," and urging support for her own campaign.
Humphreys also issued a press release today, saying "Idahoans are tired of career politicians," and saying, "My team and I remain committed to offering Republicans in Idaho a choice for bold, new and energetic leadership at the top of the ticket."
Bundy filed a campaign finance report for January showing that he received $35,000 in contributions that month, loaned his campaign $2,325 of his own funds, and ended the period with $11,806 in campaign cash and more than $70,000 in outstanding debt.