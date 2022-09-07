Ammon Bundy Meridian arrest mug cropped

Ammon Bundy, candidate for governor of Idaho, was arrested early Saturday morning for trespassing in Meridian.

Far-right activist and gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy and his associate Diego Rodriguez did not show for their sanctions hearing on Tuesday in Boise, but Bundy did schedule a campaign event in Rupert for that day at 7 p.m., writes reporter Alexandra Duggan of our Idaho Press news partner KTVB.

A judge ruled that Bundy and Rodriguez must sit for a deposition -- and pay all the fees for it -- in light of a lawsuit filed by St. Luke's Health System. Bundy never responded to the suit, but Rodriguez filed a response an hour before the hearing. The letter Rodriguez filed, from across the country at his address in Orlando, Florida, didn't address the hearing itself, St. Luke's attorney Erik Stidham said.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

