...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Temperatures 95 to 103.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Ammon Bundy, candidate for governor of Idaho, was arrested early Saturday morning for trespassing in Meridian.
Far-right activist and gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy and his associate Diego Rodriguez did not show for their sanctions hearing on Tuesday in Boise, but Bundy did schedule a campaign event in Rupert for that day at 7 p.m., writes reporter Alexandra Duggan of our Idaho Press news partner KTVB.
A judge ruled that Bundy and Rodriguez must sit for a deposition -- and pay all the fees for it -- in light of a lawsuit filed by St. Luke's Health System. Bundy never responded to the suit, but Rodriguez filed a response an hour before the hearing. The letter Rodriguez filed, from across the country at his address in Orlando, Florida, didn't address the hearing itself, St. Luke's attorney Erik Stidham said.
Bundy's deposition due date is set for Sept. 30. Rodriguez's is set for Oct. 7.
If both Bundy and Rodriguez don't sit for their depositions, which is a proceeding where attorneys can ask them questions under oath, they can be held in criminal contempt of court.
Bundy and Rodriguez were sued by St. Luke's in May for their actions in the political protest regarding "Baby Cyrus," a child who was taken into child protective services and hospitalized due to malnutrition. The protest caused the hospital to go into lockdown, which led to ambulances being forced to divert to other hospitals to seek care for emergency patients.
The lawsuit claimed Bundy, Rodriguez and their political organizations were part of a "coordinated campaign of harassment and intimidation." It says the aim of the suit is to stop the defendants from their ongoing harassment and to remove the defamatory and false statements they have posted and shared online.
Rodriguez appears to have left the state and cannot be located to be formally served, court documents say, while also owing a significant amount of money in taxes. However, he has been continuously posting on his website, Freedom Man Press, during these proceedings.