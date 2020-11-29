In a motion hearing stemming from his Aug. 26 arrest at the Idaho capitol, Ammon Bundy argued in court on Tuesday that he wants an in-person trial by jury without people wearing face masks, KTVB reports. Ada County Magistrate Judge David Manweiler heard Bundy’s motion and said he would come to a decision by Bundy’s next hearing at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 23.
In court, Bundy, representing himself rather than having an attorney do so, claimed that the COVID-19 pandemic doesn’t have enough scientific evidence to meet the “burden of proof” for court closures and health guidelines like face masks. As of Monday, 869 Idahoans had died from the coronavirus; by Saturday, that death toll had grown to 913.
Bundy also said he believes he did nothing wrong or illegal and wasn’t disruptive at the statehouse, where he was arrested twice in two days amid disruptive protests of a special session of the Idaho Legislature. He also said he’s risking “life or limb” over the two misdemeanor charges that he faces.
You can see KTVB's full report online here, or pick up Thursday's print edition of the Idaho Press.