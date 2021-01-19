With demand outpacing supply, Idaho health officials are bulking up vaccine administration efforts in hopes of quickly getting COVID-19 shots into people's arms, writes Post Register reporter Kyle Pfannenstiel. Gov. Brad Little announced Tuesday that he is seeking to deploy 150 more Idaho National Guard personnel to help with vaccine administration, which would raise the total number of troops helping with Idaho's pandemic response from 250 to 400. Little also said the state will give grant money to vaccine providers that seek to hire more staff, buy more equipment or target vaccine access for hard-to-reach populations.
"Our problem right now is demand far exceeds supply. There are many, many, many hundreds of thousands of people that are anxious to get vaccinated," state health Director Dave Jeppesen told reporters during a conference call on Tuesday. "And there's been no disruption in that demand. … Our struggle has been on the supply side."
The push to speed up vaccinations in the Gem State comes while states prepare to transition from dealing with the at-times shifting directions from the Trump administration to president-elect Joe Biden's administration, whose plans haven't been seen in action.
Idaho Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch said members of the incoming administration, which will take control of the White House on Wednesday, "told us at the end of last week we might not have the full picture of the details of their plans for a couple weeks."
