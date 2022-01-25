During this morning’s budget hearing for Lewis-Clark State College, President Cynthia Pemberton shared a few startling details about the budget issues faced by the college in Lewiston, where pay levels have been lagging and staffing cuts have taken a toll. Personnel makes up 70% of the college’s expenses, she said. “That’s why a couple of years ago we had to make cuts. … So many people lost their jobs in higher education.”
She said she can’t “cannibalize more positions,” saying, “I cannot cut more. In fact, I need to add positions back.”
Faculty turnover is around 10%, she said; professional positions such as vice presidents and deans are at 20% turnover; and classified staff, from groundskeepers to administrative assistants to custodians, is seeing 29% turnover.
“I recently went to Costco and bought myself a Dyson stick vac so I could do a little custodial work for myself,” she said. “We cannot keep paying these people so poorly. It’s not a surprise that they’re finding higher-paying opportunities elsewhere. … We need your support,” she said, “toward financial sustainability for this college.”
LCSC was given extra funding by lawmakers to allow pay increases to be funded last year, and Pemberton thanked lawmakers for that. But for next year, she said, the college faces a stark choice: Raise its employee pay by just 2-3% when inflation is at 7%, or raise tuition 5.5%.
“At LC State, we’ve run the models,” she said. “We need to cover our gap by a 5.5% tuition increase.”
The college has remained affordable, she said. “LC State’s net price of attendance has gone down. We are a terrific value.” She said the college has seen “incredible results,” despite being “dramatically underfunded for years.” Displaying charts, she noted that LCSC lags well behind salaries at Idaho’s universities both for faculty and staff.
Asked after the hearing about her comment about the vacuum, Pemberton said, “Do we have custodians? Yes. Are we understaffed? Yes.”
Pemberton said she bought the vacuum and keeps it in her office. “We help take the garbage out,” she said. College employees, she said, are “rolling up our sleeves and getting the job done.”
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.