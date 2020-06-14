Mandi Boren, owner of Arrow B Ranches in Owyhee County, said in the last six years of hiring ranch workers, she has only had one U.S. citizen apply, writes Idaho Press reporter Rachel Spacek. Boren uses the H-2A Temporary Agricultural Workers program, which allows U.S. companies to hire guest workers from outside the country to fill temporary agricultural jobs.
“Our H-2A workers from Mexico come up here with the desire to work, they work hard, they are honest and we could not operate without them,” Boren said. Boren’s comments come as debate circulates in Washington, D.C., around the possibility of putting further limits on immigration and the guest visa program, which H-2A falls under.
