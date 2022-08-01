Gas Prices04.JPG (copy)

A gas pump fills a vehicle with fuel last summer in Nampa.

 Jake King/Idaho Press

Nearly two-thirds of Americans have changed their driving habits due to the current high gas prices, AAA reports, with 23% reporting “major changes” including driving less, combining errands, reducing shopping or dining out, delaying major purchases or postponing vacations. “There are still plenty of travelers in the air and on the road, but for some people, the pain of expensive fuel is just too much right now,” said Matthew Conde, AAA Idaho public affairs director.

AAA reported in a news release today that Idaho’s average gas price for a gallon of regular has fallen to $4.91, 11 cents down from a week ago and 34 cents less than a month ago; that’s still well above the national average of $4.21. Prices have been falling steadily for the past few weeks. “But with crude oil still above $90 per barrel, a sudden increase in fuel demand or a disruption in the supply chain could quickly reverse the trend,” AAA said.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

