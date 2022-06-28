The political fallout from the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade remains to be seen. But while public opinion polls offer some sense of what Americans think about abortion, writes PolitiFact reporter Lou Jacobson, the data is murkier and more contradictory than either supporters and opponents of abortion rights tend to admit.
Partly, that’s because views on abortion are intensely personal. Complicating matters further, these views may be tallied differently depending on how the pollster asks the question.
One data point is helpful to those pushing back against the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade: Prior to the court’s June 24 decision, a majority of Americans told pollsters that they wanted the justices to keep the ruling in place rather than overturn it.
In six independent polls taken in 2022, an average of 60% of respondents supported keeping Roe v. Wade, compared to an average of 32% who thought it should be overturned. That’s almost a 2-to-1 advantage in favor of keeping Roe in place.
These findings have been consistent in recent years. Polls taken in 2020, 2021, or 2022, have not found significant differences on this question — nor have polls taken before or after the draft of the ruling that leaked in May.
Polling experts caution, however, that the headline number on Roe v. Wade is not the starting and ending point of the public’s views on abortion. Because some respondents may not fully appreciate the mechanics of what overturning Roe means for abortion policy, other questions are able to capture greater nuance in public opinion.
For pollsters, "abortion is an incredibly difficult issue to measure," since the results can be affected by question wording, question order, and other variables, Andrew Smith, director of the University of New Hampshire Survey Center, told PolitiFact in May.
One common question asks whether abortion should be legal in all cases, legal in most cases, illegal in most cases, or illegal in all cases.
If support for having abortion legal in all cases and legal in most cases is grouped together, the results in four recent surveys range from 59% to 65%. That’s similar to support for keeping Roe in place.
But if you group together the two middle categories — those that accept the need for some abortion rights along with a desire to limit access — these results add up to 54% to 60%.
This suggests that a majority have a nuanced view of abortion. The middle category "seems to be where opinion is," said Karlyn Bowman, a polling analyst at the American Enterprise Institute. You can read Jacobson's full story online here, which notes that support for and opposition to abortion has remained largely steady for decades, though support for abortion has risen recently. PolitiFact is the non-profit Poynter Institute's Pulitzer Prize-winning fact-checking site, publisher of the "Truth-o-Meter."