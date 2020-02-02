The coronavirus has infected almost 10,000 people globally in just two months, a worrying sign of its spread that prompted the World Health Organization to declare the outbreak a global emergency, writes Sally Krutzig, reporter for the Post Register in Idaho Falls, sister paper of the Idaho Press. Although it’s on the other side of the globe, the impact of the coronavirus is being felt in eastern Idaho, she reports, where several businesses have relationships. Idaho Falls-based Melaleuca broke ground for its new Chinese headquarters in Shanghai on Dec. 16.
American companies with business in China could be especially vulnerable to coronavirus. Melaleuca is one of Idaho Falls’ largest businesses with ties to that country. China, where it has 1,800 employees, is Melaleuca’s largest market outside of the United States. Melaleuca has headquarters in Shanghai, two manufacturing facilities, four distribution centers and around 30 stores. Melaleuca does have one store in the disease’s epicenter of Wuhan. These factors have caused the company to begin taking aggressive measures against the coronavirus.
