Critics say an amendment to a bill passed this week by the House of Representatives would make it more difficult to certify a citizen initiative for city elections, writes Idaho Press Boise city hall reporter Ryan Suppe. SB 1111 is a consensus bill adjusting rules for by-district elections in Idaho’s largest cities that lawmakers enacted last year.
On April 9, SB 1111 was transformed into a bill to move all non-partisan city elections in Idaho from odd-numbered years to even-numbered years, along with all partisan elections, from the Legislature to president. This week, the House voted 53-16 to approve the amended version of the bill.
By law, petitions for city ballot initiatives are required to have signatures from 20% of total voters from the previous city election. Boise Working Together, a nonprofit that successfully gained ballot status for two city initiatives in 2019, last week sent a letter to lawmakers urging them to oppose the amendment, proposed by Rep. Gayann DeMordaunt, R-Eagle. Boise Working Together argued, by switching to even-numbered election years, which typically see higher voter turnout, without decreasing the required 20% petitioners, an initiative effort would be a “virtual impossibility” in Idaho cities and towns.
“This change vastly raises the bar by which any initiative could ever gain ballot certification,” the letter said. “While still maintaining the 20 percent elector requirement, it shifts the base to years in which voter participation is far heavier, effectively skewing the calculus and making initiative certification far more difficult, if not impossible.”
